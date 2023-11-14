  Roxie Hammill  - Elections

Trial lawyer Zach Thomas will run again for Johnson County DA in 2024

Photo courtesy Zach Thomas campaign.

The race for Johnson County’s top prosecutor became a three-way contest Tuesday as Zach Thomas officially announced his candidacy.

Thomas, a trial lawyer in private practice who has a background as a defense lawyer, said he would challenge incumbent Steve Howe, who is running for a fifth term. Former assistant prosecutor Vanessa Riebli announced her intentions to run last month.

Thomas has challenged Howe before

Thomas ran against Howe in 2020 and garnered 48% of the vote to Howe’s nearly 52%.