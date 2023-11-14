Velouté co-owners Brianna and Pascal Larcher announced on Velouté’s Instagram page that the two sides could not reach an agreement to allow the business to move into the vacant space at at 11111 Johnson Dr.

After months of planning , a deal between Velouté, a locally-owned French catering company and restaurant, and the owners of the Masonic Lodge in downtown Shawnee has fallen through.

The deal’s failure is ‘heartbreaking’

Known for its catering and French pastries, like beignets — which the Larchers sell regularly at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market — Velouté seemed poised for its own brick-and-mortar location in Shawnee’s increasingly bustling downtown.

Making the potential deal even sweeter: Shawnee is the Larchers’ hometown.

“There’s so much development going down here. Like, this is a really cool part of town,” Brianna Larcher said.

“We are beyond devastated and heartbroken that our esteem of opening up a little bistro in downtown Shawnee has been forced onto the back burner,” the Larchers wrote on Instagram, adding that they had received “countless inquiries” in recent months about Velouté’s plans.

The building had some issues

Meeting with the Masons, who have owned the building since 1953, the Larchers toured the building and saw that it had potential but also some major challenges.

“We fell in love with this space. It’s an old building. It just like has really good bones. It’s in a beautiful part of Shawnee. We were so excited about it,” Larcher said.

While touring the building, the Larchers did notice some red flags, including the fact that the building had no air conditioning and needed new plumbing and electrical wiring that would accommodate a restaurant space.

While a restaurant, Mad Man’s KC BBQ, had previously occupied the space, the Larchers said they and the Masons agreed the building needed to be renovated, including gutting the lower level space, to accommodate a new business.

Velouté got cleared for a SEED grant

The Larchers reached an agreement with the Masons in fall 2022, and a lease was presented to them in March 2023.

That same month, they narrowly got approval for a development plan and $150,000 from the Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development, or SEED, forgivable loan program, with the full scope of the work valued at $500,000.

The money would have been used to renovate the building and open the restaurant, with $100,000 of it going to the Masons for construction and $50,000 to Velouté for equipment like refrigerators and stoves.

“We were super excited in the fact that this very conservative council was really excited about having Velouté,” she said.

Because the deal fell through, no SEED grant money was disbursed and the city is not on the hook for any funds related to the project.

Financing and changing lease scuttled the deal, Larchers say

While getting the SEED grant was a victory, Larcher said other financing issues for the Masons became a massive roadblock.

“We kind of went back and forth with them because they just kept saying, ‘We don’t have money. We don’t have money.’ And so and that was part of the issue. The bank was like, ‘You don’t have any income really, until Velouté comes along,'” Larcher said.

After lengthy talks, Larcher said the Masons made drastic changes to the lease.

“They came back at us saying, ‘Oh, we want to change the terms of the lease. We need you to pay X amount of dollars now.’ The number they offered us was way more than what fair market value was or what we agreed to. It was a huge slap in the face,” Larcher said.

The Post reached out to the Masons for comment for this story and received no response.

Because of financing issues, progress on the building couldn’t be made and the grant money expired. Larcher said it was clear the deal was over.

“We gave it our all and it just didn’t work out. We really wanted it to but it’s just like, there’s only so much fighting you can do with someone that just isn’t reasonable,” Larcher said.

Velouté continues in a different space

Despite that setback, the Larchers stil see glimmers of hope.

While Velouté was in limbo between its old shared kitchen space and the prospect of moving into the Shawnee location, Ian Davis, the owner of Blip Roasters in Kansas City’s West Bottoms, offered to rent out part of his building for the business to operate while the Larchers weigh their next options.

Larcher said they’re also encouraged by their supporters who continue to book them and show up when they sell at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.

“We have an amazingly supportive and loving client base. It’s a super community that’s super supportive,” she said.

Larcher said they still have a good relationship with the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce and the City of Shawnee, which gives her hope that they can find another location in the area.

“I’m really hoping some miraculous thing can happen and we can put down roots here because we just believe in developing this part of town. We just kind of like got a taste of it. And we’re just like, ‘Yes, this is our community. Shawnee is our community,'” she said.

Other Shawnee business news: Brookside Barkery pet supply store and groomers opens first JoCo location in Shawnee