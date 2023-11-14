  Andrew Gaug  - Facebook

Plans for French bistro Velouté in downtown Shawnee fall through

The Masonic Lodge in downtown Shawnee plans to renovate its 110-year-old building with plans to open a new French restaurant on the lower level.

The Masonic Lodge building in downtown Shawnee where Velouté had hoped to open. File photo.

After months of planning, a deal between Velouté, a locally-owned French catering company and restaurant, and the owners of the Masonic Lodge in downtown Shawnee has fallen through.

Velouté co-owners Brianna and Pascal Larcher announced on Velouté’s Instagram page that the two sides could not reach an agreement to allow the business to move into the vacant space at at 11111 Johnson Dr.

