The crash scene was less than 100 feet east of the crosswalk in front of Shawanoe Elementary School.

Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said Shawnee police and firefighters responded with Johnson County Med-Act to the 11400 block of West 75th St. at 3:01 p.m.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a four-year-old boy was hit by a car on 75th Street near King Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Rittman said the car was eastbound on 75th Street when the boy was hit.

The driver of the car stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the boy to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rittman said the boy was in “critical but stable condition.”

Police have yet to respond to questions from the Post asking if the child was in the marked crosswalk or who had the right-of-way with the traffic signal at that crosswalk.

There is a traffic camera affixed to the signal pole at the crosswalk.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.