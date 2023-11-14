  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Four-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by car near Shawnee school

Shawnee Police on the scene Tuesday afternoon near 75th and King. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a four-year-old boy was hit by a car on 75th Street near King Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said Shawnee police and firefighters responded with Johnson County Med-Act to the 11400 block of West 75th St. at 3:01 p.m.

The crash scene was less than 100 feet east of the crosswalk in front of Shawanoe Elementary School.