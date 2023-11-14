Red Kitchen KC, known for its tamales and Mexican breakfast food, will move to downtown Overland Park in the New Year, leaping off from its long-time presence in the Lenexa Public Market. Photo via Lenexa Public Market.
Red Kitchen KC, one of Lenexa Public Market’s original vendors, plans to depart the food hall next year to open its own stand-alone restaurant in downtown Overland Park.
The eatery, which specializes in Mexican breakfasts and tamales, plans to take over the space at 7926 Santa Fe Dr., in the Phoenix Building next to the Teal Lotus Boutique.
“If it were not for the support of the City of Lenexa and the Public Market, I would not be able [to] open this new restaurant,” Red Kitchen owner and chef Alejandra de la Fuente said in a news release sent Tuesday morning. “The Public Market was the perfect place to launch my business.”
The Post could not immediately reach de la Fuente for further comment Tuesday.
Red Kitchen was an original Public Market tenant
A news release from the Lenexa Public Market said Red Kitchen was one of the food hall’s “original merchants” when it opened in 2017.
Red Kitchen serves Mexican-style breakfast and lunch, as well as tamales and other Mexican street food.
“The Lenexa Public Market was created to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs launch and grow a business,” Public Market Manager Tessa Adcock said in the news release, calling Red Kitchen’s move “bittersweet.”
It will become Red Kitchen: Cien por Ciento Mexicana
The Lenexa Public Market news release went on to say that Red Kitchen will get a name change when it opens its own restaurant in the new year, becoming Red Kitchen: Cien por Ciento Mexicana.
It will still serve primarily breakfast and lunch dishes.
“I am grateful for my loyal customers and can’t wait to welcome them to my new restaurant,” de la Fuente said in the release.
Exactly when the new restaurant will open in downtown Overland Park is unclear.
Red Kitchen will leave the Market at the end of December
According to the news release, Red Kitchen’s final day of service at its Lenexa Public Market space will be Dec. 26.
That day, diners can order tamales and breakfast burritos.
The last day for full menu service is Dec. 24.
Customers can still reorder tamales through Dec. 20.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1