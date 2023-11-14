  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Downtown Overland Park

Red Kitchen leaving Lenexa Public Market to start own Overland Park eatery

Red Kitchen KC is moving to downtown Overland Park

Red Kitchen KC, known for its tamales and Mexican breakfast food, will move to downtown Overland Park in the New Year, leaping off from its long-time presence in the Lenexa Public Market. Photo via Lenexa Public Market.

Red Kitchen KC, one of Lenexa Public Market’s original vendors, plans to depart the food hall next year to open its own stand-alone restaurant in downtown Overland Park. 

The eatery, which specializes in Mexican breakfasts and tamales, plans to take over the space at 7926 Santa Fe Dr., in the Phoenix Building next to the Teal Lotus Boutique. 

“If it were not for the support of the City of Lenexa and the Public Market, I would not be able [to] open this new restaurant,” Red Kitchen owner and chef Alejandra de la Fuente said in a news release sent Tuesday morning. “The Public Market was the perfect place to launch my business.”

