  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Pickleball noise causing issues at this Prairie Village park. Can it be helped?

Prairie Village pickleball noise at Windsor Park is being addressed.

A man plays pickleball at Windsor Park. File photo.

Prairie Village is looking at four different options for alleviating pickleball noise coming from public courts at Windsor Park.

Residents near the park at 7200 Windsor St. have shared concerns about the incessant noise of paddles hitting balls at six pickleball courts that were installed at the park in June.

Even Mayor Eric Mikkelson has expressed his concern that the courts have potentially changed the overall character of the park, which is surrounded by homes on three sides and St. Ann Catholic Church on its western edge.

