  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Fiery crash at 75th and Nall in Prairie Village sends 2 to hospital

The scene of the crash looking east on 75th Street towards Nall Avenue. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash and car fire at the intersection of 75th Street and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Eric McCullough, a spokesperson for Prairie Village Police, said officers were called to the intersection at approximately 3:27 p.m.