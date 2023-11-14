Capt. Eric McCullough, a spokesperson for Prairie Village Police, said officers were called to the intersection at approximately 3:27 p.m.

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash and car fire at the intersection of 75th Street and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village on Tuesday afternoon.

McCullough says officers arrived to find multiple vehicles involved in a crash and one vehicle, an SUV, on fire.

A second vehicle, a pickup truck, had continued approximately 200 feet west of the intersection, where it crashed into a parked vehicle in a driveway.

McCullough said the driver of the SUV that caught fire was able to escape on her own.

The driver of the pickup truck was trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both drivers to area hospitals. Police said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“The initial investigation indicates that one vehicle was westbound on 75th Street and struck a northbound vehicle in the intersection,” McCullough said in a news release.

The driver of the pickup truck is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prairie Village and Overland Park officers directed traffic in the area of the crash for about two hours before all lanes reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department Traffic Unit at 913-385-4622.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.