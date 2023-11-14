  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Prairie Sailor Co., outdoor retail and bike shop, opens in downtown Mission

Prairie Sailor Co. Mission.

Prairie Sailor Co. in downtown Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Sailor Co., an outdoor retail shop, is officially open in downtown Mission.

The shop sells in-house designed clothing as well as accessories and bikes. It took over the former BECKER + RAVEN space at 5811 Johnson Dr.

