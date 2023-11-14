Prairie Sailor Co., an outdoor retail shop, is officially open in downtown Mission.
The shop sells in-house designed clothing as well as accessories and bikes. It took over the former BECKER + RAVEN space at 5811 Johnson Dr.
Prairie Sailor officially opened on Nov. 11
- Owner Anthony Glassman said the store hosted a grand opening on Saturday, which he called “a dream.”
- Glassman said the crowd liked the overall layout of the space and the bike rack area, in particular.
- “Everyone was just so excited about it, and it really gave me a whole other level of energy to just know and value that it was the right decision to plant down here,” Glassman said.
The shop will host Sunday morning bike rides
- Glassman said Prairie Sailor will host group bike rides (what he calls “cruises”), starting from the store by 10 a.m., and going on a roughly ten-mile route Glassman will create himself.
- All rides are “no-drop,” which means every other mile or so when the group comes to a stopping point, everyone in the group waits for people to catch up.
- After the ride, the group can meet back at Prairie Sailor until about 12:30 or 1 p.m. where beer is on sale and sports are on the big screen, he said.
- Glassman said helmets are required, and people who want to participate can simply show up on Sunday mornings.
Here is when you can visit Prairie Sailor
- Glassman said Prairie Sailor is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, in addition to their Sunday morning bike rides and post-ride gatherings at the shop.
- Hours may change depending on the season, he said.
