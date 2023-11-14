  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Oak Park Mall shooting suspect charged with multiple felonies

Police cruisers outside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police cruisers outside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park after a shooting Sunday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

An 18-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man faces nine criminal charges in connection to a Sunday afternoon shoplifting incident at Oak Park Mall in which a gunshot was fired, leading to panic in the mall’s food court.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nery Gonzalez-Munoz appeared in court via video conferencing from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe for his first court appearance since being arrested Sunday.

He has been charged with four felonies and five misdemeanors stemming from a Sunday afternoon shoplifting incident that ended with him allegedly firing an undercover police detective’s gun inside the Oak Park Mall food court.