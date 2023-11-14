Oak Park Mall shooting suspect charged with multiple felonies

He has been charged with four felonies and five misdemeanors stemming from a Sunday afternoon shoplifting incident that ended with him allegedly firing an undercover police detective’s gun inside the Oak Park Mall food court.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nery Gonzalez-Munoz appeared in court via video conferencing from the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe for his first court appearance since being arrested Sunday.

Gonzalez-Munoz nodded as Judge John McEntee read the charges against him.

The felony charges against him are two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated child endangerment and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Misdemeanor charges include battering a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm, discharging a firearm in the city, endangerment and theft.

During his court appearance, Gonzalez-Munoz stated that his parents hired an attorney to represent him at future court proceedings.

Gonzalez-Munoz asked the court for a reduction of his $1 million bond.

The district attorney’s office told the judge they believe Gonzalez-Munoz is an “extreme public safety risk.”

“While there may be no or limited criminal history, the court’s concern and the reason the bond is set as high as it is is the public safety risk,” Judge McEntee said. “What is alleged to have been a rather low amount of theft turned into what could have been death of one or more individuals.”

Gonzalez-Munoz’s request for a reduced bond was denied.

If he can post bond, Gonzalez-Munoz is subject to a list of conditions, including not being allowed to enter any retail store.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, online inmate records showed Gonzalez-Munoz still in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

