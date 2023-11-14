Happy Tuesday, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny, then mostly clear in the evening. High 69. Low: 43.
🚨 One thing to know today
The Johnson County Election Office will begin its canvass today at 9 a.m. at its office at 2101 East Kansas City Rd. in Olathe to formally certify last Tuesday’s election results.
The Shawnee Police Department joined fellow Kansas law enforcement officers for a police officer escort for a Jeep cruise that delivers Toys for Tots. Photo via Shawnee Police Department Facebook page.
