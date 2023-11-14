Happy Tuesday, Shawnee Mission!

The Johnson County Election Office will begin its canvass today at 9 a.m. at its office at 2101 East Kansas City Rd. in Olathe to formally certify last Tuesday’s election results.

After today’s session, the canvass will reconvene at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to wrap up certifying the votes.

Provisional ballots cast on Election Day will be reviewed by the Board of County Canvassers, which is the Board of County Commissioners, during the canvass and could be added to some races’ totals, altering the current unofficial results.

As the canvass begins, a few local races for municipal offices in Johnson County remain close.

In the contest for Prairie Village City Council in Ward 6, incumbent Councilmember Ian Graves currently holds a narrow 36-vote lead over challenger Kelly Wyer, 562 votes to 526.

Even closer, in a race for Roeland Park City Council in Ward 2, incumbent Councilmember Benjamin Dickens has a five-vote lead over Haile Sim, 180 votes to 175.