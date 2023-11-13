  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming transitions within JCCC Board of Trustees

Trustee Greg Musil engages with students at a recent scholarship luncheon.

With fall elections last week, there are two transitions for the Board of Trustees that will occur at the start of the new year.

First, JCCC will say goodbye to two long-serving Trustees. Current Vice Chair Nancy Ingram and former Chair Greg Musil did not seek re-election; both will depart the board at the end of December 2023. Trustee Ingram has served since 2015 and Trustee Musil became a trustee in 2011.

Second, according to unofficial election results, current Trustee Laura Smith-Everett — the only incumbent trustee on the ballot— retains her seat and will begin a second term in January. There will also be two newcomers to the seven-member governing board, and currently those appear to be Valerie Jennings and Greg Mitchell. With the final, official vote canvassing not yet complete, Ken Selzer might garner the votes needed to overtake Greg Mitchell. Final election results are expected by Tuesday, Nov. 14.