Timothy M. (Tim) Schultz was born April 7, 1954, to Attorney Ralph H. and Mae A. (Hermann) Schultz in Milwaukee, WI, called to God on November 9, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Jeannie (Schlaikowski) of 44 years; daughters Aurelia, Wendy (Nathan Beins) and Katrina (Kyle Bindrim); imported daughters Mariana Silva (Brazil), Susanne Engelhardt (Germany), Nicky Broekhoven (Belgium) and Nodoka Okada (Japan); grand-daughter Elizabeth Beins; siblings Jamie Bothen (Jim Sakovitz) and Steven (Pam); brothers and sisters-in-law; and hordes of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Cindy (Stevie Peters), parents-in-law and sister-in-law.

Tim was raised in the Bay View area of Milwaukee, graduated from Bay View High School (’72), UW-Stevens Point (’76), and Marquette University Law School (’80). He practiced law with his father and his long-time friend, Joel Maaske, and then briefly his daughter, Aurelia, in the same building that his grandfather built in Bay View, until retirement in 2019. During those years, the family lived above that law office, then St. Francis, and finally in Cudahy in the home they lived in for almost 30 years before moving to Olathe, KS to be close to his granddaughter.

Tim loved history of all sorts, especially the Civil War era, physics, SLR photography, reading maps, music, riding his bike, and walking around his Cudahy neighborhood. He enjoyed planning and taking trips which always included hands-on museums, historical sites, and later quilting-related places for Jeannie, the girl of his dreams and the love of his life.