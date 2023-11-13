  Andrew Gaug  - 2023 Elections

Shawnee voters overwhelmingly renew two key sales taxes

Gum Springs Park

New equipment at Gum Springs Park is one of the benefits of the Parks & Pipes and Pavement sales tax. Photo courtesy of City of Shawnee.

With two landslide approvals by Shawnee voters, the renewal of two existing sales taxes means promising futures for city projects.

In last Tuesday’s election, Shawnee voters overwhelmingly voted to renew the “Parks & Pipes and Pavement” sales taxes, which together fund improvement projects throughout the city.

Their renewal means the city will be able to move ahead with no gaps in funding.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.