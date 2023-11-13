  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee City Council fires city manager Doug Gerber

Doug Gerber is the new city manager in Shawnee. He's pictured in front of Shawnee City Hall on a sunny day in March 2023.

Former Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber. File photo.

The Shawnee City Council fired City Manager Doug Gerber following a closed-door executive session during its council meeting Monday night.

After returning from executive session, the council voted unanimously 7-0 to terminate Gerber’s employment with cause. Councilmember Kurt Knappen was absent.

Doug Whitacre will continue as interim city manager for the time being. City councilmembers did not publicly comment on the firing after voting.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.