After high school, Sean joined the National Guard, worked as a police officer in Salina, Kansas, and then joined the Army full time. While deployed to Iraq, he was diagnosed with cancer, and received a medical discharge.

Sean was active in Cub Scouts, local sports, and eventually joined Boy Scouts and 4-H Shooting Sports. His air rifle team in 4-H won many awards, and Sean once placed 17th in a national competition.

Sean David Borton, 49, of Tonganoxie, passed away on November 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 15th, 1974 to Richard and Mary (Barrett) Borton in Bellevue, Nebraska, but his family moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1978.

After successfully fighting cancer, Sean returned to school. He began at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, but soon enrolled in an international program to attend Korea University in Seoul, Korea.

While in Seoul, he met Myeonghee Bae, and they were married in June of 2010. Upon finishing his course of study at Korea University, Sean and Myeonghee returned to his childhood home of Lawrence, where he finished his bachelor’s degrees in both Political Science and East Asian Studies at KU.

Sean served the US Army as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan twice before settling down in Littleton, Colorado, where he worked as a software engineer for LexisNexis.

He and Myeonghee moved back to Kansas in 2021.

Sean is survived by his loving wife, Myeonghee, his brother, Scott (Amy), his mother, Mary, and his father, Richard.

Private services will be held with family and friends.