Ramon Ragone

Ramon Lawrence Ragone, 85, was born on August 31, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio. He recently passed away on November 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation will be held on November 10, 2023, and the Funeral Service will take place on November 11, 2023.

Ramon Lawrence Ragone attended Paseo High School.