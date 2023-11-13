  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

New Prairie Village city hall concept takes shape. How much will it cost?

Prairie Village Municipal Complex. File photo.

Prairie Village has narrowed down a footprint for the new city hall project.

The Prairie Village City Council last week asked staff to move forward with plans to build a new city hall that will cost between $28.6 and $30.2 million with a footprint of roughly 23,800 square feet. The new city hall would be built without a courtroom inside.

With this plan, the new courtroom would be built as an addition to the police department where the current city hall sits. Additionally, this option calls for building a new city hall as a one-story facility and on a new location on the southern part of the current parking lot, just east of the skate park.

