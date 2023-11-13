  Mike Frizzell  - Oak Park Mall

2 arrested, gunshot fired at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park

Oak Park Mall shooting

A lockdown lifted Sunday evening at Oak Park Mall — and nobody was hurt — after a tussle between shoplifters and undercover officers ended in gunfire. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Two people are in police custody after trying to get away from officers after shoplifting inside Oak Park Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Police were sent to the Oak Park Mall Food Court, 11149 W. 95th St., at 4:20 p.m. for a reported armed disturbance.