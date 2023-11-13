Police were sent to the Oak Park Mall Food Court, 11149 W. 95th St., at 4:20 p.m. for a reported armed disturbance.

Two people are in police custody after trying to get away from officers after shoplifting inside Oak Park Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Officer John Lacy, the spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says two undercover officers were following two shoplifters through the mall. When officers tried to apprehend the suspects, one of them ran, and the other fought with an officer.

“During that struggle, that’s where the suspect was able to grab the gun of the officer,” Lacy told reporters at the scene. “At that point, the suspect fired the firearm.”

Lacy says the suspect fired one shot, and no one was struck by that bullet.

Police said they caught the other suspect

The second suspect ran from the building with an undercover officer in pursuit. That person was arrested near the Hobby Lobby, 11552 W. 95th St.

Recorded radio traffic from police dispatchers stated that they were being flooded by 911 calls reporting gunfire inside the food court and people running.

Several mall employees told the Post that they received a “red flag notification” from mall security saying that a gunshot had been reported in the food court and everyone was to remain in lockdown.

The mall was in lockdown for about an hour

Officer Lacy said the lockdown was lifted at 5:35 p.m.

“This is an isolated incident; we normally don’t have this type of incidents that occur here at the mall,” Lacy said. “I’m glad no one was injured by something like this.”

Lacy said officers would likely remain at the scene to investigate until at least 8 p.m. Sunday.

Lacy added that officers from Prairie Village, Leawood, Lenexa, Shawnee and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to assist with the mall evacuation.

No one was injured

Overland Park firefighters responded to the food court just before 5 p.m. for a reported appliance fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and said to have been caused by burnt food that was left cooking when everyone evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported.

The mall is expected reopen at its regular hours on Monday morning.

