Robert Watson, a World War II veteran, was a special guest at Johnson County's 37th Annual Veterans Day Observance on Nov. 10, 2023. The day before, he celebrated his 100th birthday. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Community members, veterans and their families gathered on Friday to recognize Veterans Day at Johnson County’s official observance of the holiday.
Robert Watson, a World War II Army veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday last week, was recognized as a special guest of honor.
He was met with resounding applause, a standing ovation and a spontaneous rendition of, “Happy Birthday.”
Additionally, members of the veterans community and their loved ones laid wreaths in honor of veterans from various wars and groups. Students from the Olathe Northwest Raven Pride Marching Band and the Mill Creek Elementary choir performed.
This year, Johnson County marked its 37th annual Veterans Day observance, celebrated this year at the Kansas Army National Guard armory in Lenexa.
Here are some scenes from Friday’s event.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1