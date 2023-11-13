  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Holidays

PHOTOS: Johnson County’s Veterans Day celebration

Robert Watson, a World War II veteran, was a special guest at Johnson County's 37th Annual Veterans Day Observance on Nov. 10, 2023. The day before, he celebrated his 100th birthday. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Community members, veterans and their families gathered on Friday to recognize Veterans Day at Johnson County’s official observance of the holiday. 

Robert Watson, a World War II Army veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday last week, was recognized as a special guest of honor.

He was met with resounding applause, a standing ovation and a spontaneous rendition of, “Happy Birthday.” 

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.