Johnson County cuts bus routes to Overland Park, Olathe, Gardner

The routes were culled because of low ridership, with all three averaging less than four passengers per hour. Suspending them is expected to save the county $833,000 a year.

Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to suspend service indefinitely on three unpopular bus routes – the 482 Overland Park Flex, the 519 Olathe Express and the 595 Gardner-OP Express. Service on the three routes will be curtailed at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, following a public notification period.

Riders of three Johnson County bus routes serving Olathe, Gardner and Overland Park will have seven weeks to make other arrangements, as Johnson County commissioners look for ways to cut costs in the transit system.

The Overland Park Flex route offers service on request in an area that serves central Overland Park, including senior living facilities Overland Towers and Santa Fe Towers.

The Olathe Express and Gardner-OP Express run between those cities and Kansas City, Missouri.

There are some alternative routes, suggested by Josh Powers, director of the county transit division. The new 487 route, which runs between Overland Park and Lenexa along 87th Street, is a possibility, as is Micro Transit or Freedom On-Demand, which are both on-demand services. Freedom/Freedom On-Demand is for persons with disabilities.

Johnson County is looking to study mass transit

The indefinite pause in service is the first of what may be more changes ahead for transit offerings in Johnson County. Last month commissioners indicated a willingness to increase fares for the popular Micro Transit ride-hailing service, add a fare for the K-10 connector with Lawrence and make other cost-saving adjustments.

The aim is to do a comprehensive study of what kind of public transportation would best serve the county and how to fund it.

Chairman Mike Kelly reiterated that during discussion Thursday.

“I look forward to the strategic planning process,” that will include comments from residents on their transit preferences, he said.

Once committed, the commission will have to find a way to pay for it, Kelly added.

“We underfund transit in our region,” he said, adding that even though Kansas City voters recently opted to renew a 0.375 percent sales tax for transit, it is still underfunded.

Commissioners differ on the market for mass transit

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara was more skeptical of expanding mass transit in Johnson County.

“I do want to mention that in Johnson County, we love our cars,” she said. “When you have ridership for four people an hour, it shows that the demand is just not there. We cannot create a market.”

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick noted that a good transit system is an important part of economic development, and that employers often ask about transit when deciding where to locate. It also will be important for Kansas City’s participation in the 2026 World Cup, she said.

“If we want to be a top-notch desirable region, we have to have good transit and good bus services for people to get around,” she said. “Not everybody wants to use a car, not everybody can use a car.”

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.