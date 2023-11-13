  Roxie Hammill  - Transportation

Johnson County cuts bus routes to Overland Park, Olathe, Gardner

File photo.

Riders of three Johnson County bus routes serving Olathe, Gardner and Overland Park will have seven weeks to make other arrangements, as Johnson County commissioners look for ways to cut costs in the transit system.

Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to suspend service indefinitely on three unpopular bus routes – the 482 Overland Park Flex, the 519 Olathe Express and the 595 Gardner-OP Express. Service on the three routes will be curtailed at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, following a public notification period.

Why suspend these bus routes?

The routes were culled because of low ridership, with all three averaging less than four passengers per hour. Suspending them is expected to save the county $833,000 a year.