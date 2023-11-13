The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a local nonprofit that runs an annual holiday shop , needs hundreds of volunteers for this holiday season’s operation.

According to a news release Monday, the organization is still seeking more than 1,700 volunteers to help staff their holiday shop and help distribute goods to those in need.

The shop will be open from Dec. 1-9 at the former Stein Mart at 9656 Quivira Rd. in Lenexa.

Bureau officials say they expect to invite between 11,000 and 12,000 low-income adults to the shop this year to pick up fresh and canned goods, personal care items, toys and other gifts, including books, children’s coats and more.

In addition, the Johnson County Christmas Bureau is seeking donations of items for the shop, with a particular need for canned food, diapers, paper towels and toilet paper.

To find out more about donating or volunteering with the Johnson County Christmas Bureau, visit their website here.

