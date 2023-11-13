  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s Claridge Court honors veterans with wall unveiling

Claridge Court resident and veteran Karl H. Hanson Jr., who served in the United States Air Force. Photo courtesy Claridge Court.

Claridge Court, a Prairie Village retirement community, honored veterans in a special way for Veterans Day.

The community hosted a wall unveiling event on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to veterans who are residents, spouses or employees at Claridge Court.

