Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh will take over a former Steak and Shake off Shawnee Mission Parkway in north Overland Park.
The Midwest-based Mexican food franchise plans to open in the restaurant space at 7510 W 63rd St.
A sign posted along the busy parkway says the restaurant is “coming soon,” though it doesn’t advertise an exact opening date.
