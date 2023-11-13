  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Shuttered Overland Park Steak and Shake getting new life as Mexican restaurant

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh is set to open in the old Steak and Shake in Overland Park.

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh is set to open in the old Steak and Shake in Overland Park. Above, a sign outside the old Steak and Shake location on Shawnee Mission Parkway. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh will take over a former Steak and Shake off Shawnee Mission Parkway in north Overland Park. 

The Midwest-based Mexican food franchise plans to open in the restaurant space at 7510 W 63rd St. 

A sign posted along the busy parkway says the restaurant is “coming soon,” though it doesn’t advertise an exact opening date. 

