  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

🥧 5 to Try: What are the best places for pie in Johnson County? Tell us your picks

Pies on display at Upper Crust Pie Bakery in downtown Overland Park. File photo.

We’re officially in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, that yearly cornucopia of gratefulness and good eating.

And it’s not just the turkey, the stuffing or the mashed potatoes we’re talking about.

Central to many of our Thanksgiving experiences is what comes after the main course. We’re talking about pie.