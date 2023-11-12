April 12, 1943 – November 7, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Wayne J. Montgomery died on November 7, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. Although he was born on April 12, 1943 in Darby, Pennsylvania, Wayne lived and worked for most of his life in Johnson County, Kansas. Wayne graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and obtained two degrees from the University of Kansas. He was a U. S. Army combat veteran having served in the Vietnam War.

Wayne worked as a golf professional and as course manager for the Johnson County Parks and Recreation golf courses for more than 40 years. Wayne’s organization memberships included the Professional Golf Association of America, the Unites States Golf Association, the Mild Hogs, a patriotic motorcycle riding club, and the American Legion.