Stephen Bender

August 26, 1959 – November 9, 2023

Olathe, Kansas – Stephen E. Bender, 64, passed away Nov 9. He was born to Eugene and Marilyn (Schmoeger) Bender in KCK.

He is survived by his children, Brandon (Ellen) and Nicole (Milan), his sister, Lynn, and his former spouse, Brenda (Lopez) Brown. Memorial: Nov 16, Penwell-Gabel, 4275 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062, 11am.