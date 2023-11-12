  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Roger Lance Moffett

July 5, 1939 — October 22, 2023

Overland Park — Roger Lance Moffett was born into the arms of George and Alice Moffett on July 5,1939 in Kansas City, Kansas. The family, including his “Irish twin” brother David just 11 months his senior, moved north of the river in Kansas City after purchasing a five-acre lot on which to build their home. His father enlisted in the Marines when the boys were toddlers and left Alice and them living in the newly finished basement while he served overseas for two years. Their Uncle Roy provided fatherly and financial assistance in their father’s absence. When he returned from the war it was as though Roger and David were “meeting him for the first time” under the big clock at Union Station; a hero in uniform.

The brothers loved exploring their walnut forested property, building forts and playing sports with neighbor kids and risking “shooting their eyes out” with their Daisy Red Ryder BB guns. They fished and caught tadpoles with nets from the little dock on the pond their father dug. They walked through the woods to the local Armor theater for Frankenstein movies and terrorized each other in the dark on their way home.