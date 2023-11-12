Joyce Mall

Lenexa, Kansas – Joyce Louise (Walker) Mall, 73, passed away peacefully among family on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at her home in Lenexa, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Maxine Walker and an infant sister, Beverly. She will be deeply missed by her four children: Christina Spieker of Shawnee, KS, Stephanie Mall of Shelton, WA, Brian (Chrysi) Mall of Smithville, MO and James Mall of Lenexa, KS in addition to her five grandchildren: Braeden Spieker, Owen Mall, Alison Spieker, Conrad Mall and Hutson Mall.

Joyce was born December 2, 1949, in Maryville, Missouri and grew up in Skidmore, Missouri. After graduating high school, she went on to nursing school and then raised her family in Lenexa, Kansas. After working over 30 years as an RN in Labor and Delivery at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, she retired from nursing several years ago. She often referred to Saint Luke’s as her second home resulting in many lifelong friendships. Family was the cornerstone for her and she thoroughly enjoyed her time with her children and grandkids. Our family will not be the same without her. Her other enjoyments in life were traveling, art, reading, heirloom sewing, scrapbooking, landscaping (she still loved to dig in the dirt), ancestry and, most especially, good conversation with good food and wine. According to Joseph Addison, “Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love and something to hope for.” As we all know, Joyce always had an abundance of all three.