John V. Montgomery

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; brother, Jerry Montgomery (Judy) of Eau Claire, WI; son Michael (Annie Waller) of Leawood, KS, son Andrew (Patty Montgomery) of Gainesville, VA, daughter Sarah (Gene Dal Porto) of Oxford, PA. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Hannah, Max, Benjamin, Emma, Molly, Sean and Rachael.

John served honorably in the US Navy from 26 March 1946 to 28 February 1948, as a First Class Mailman in Shanghai and Tsingtao, China, enlisting at the age of 17, just prior to the end of World War II.

After his separation from the Navy, John attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in June 1952. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was also in ROTC.

He was called for service, and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant into the US Air Force as a navigator/bombardier on the B-26 Invader, during the Korean Conflict. He flew many missions delivering life-saving vaccines across the globe.

He met and married the love of his life, Carol, on December 6th, 1963. She was the light of his life. Those that had the pleasure of knowing them as a couple, would agree, they were indeed, smitten, from day one. Their love knew great depths and challenges, but remains one of the greatest love stories ever written.

John loved each of his children, Michael, Andrew and Sarah, fiercely, and was ever present in their lives. This included his bonus children, Annie, Patty and Gene, and all seven of his grandchildren. He was incredibly proud of every accomplishment they achieved, supporting each of them throughout their lives with love beyond measure.

John worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years for Farmers Insurance Group, achieving his CPCU designation during his time with Farmers. He retired in 1992. He remained close with his retiree group, up to his last days.

John loved dogs and had several throughout his life. John was known as the “treat house” for every dog in his neighborhood.

John loved to travel, and had many memorable trips over the years. Favorite trips included Italy and Hawaii with Carol, visiting Normandy, France with Andrew, attending Michael and Annie’s wedding in Seattle, and welcoming Gene home from overseas service in Pennsylvania.

John was a devoted husband, loving father/grandfather. A kind-hearted, generous man that lived a humble life.

He will be deeply missed, but we know he is at peace with his heavenly Father. He is home.

Visitation will be 1PM, with services to follow at 2PM, Monday, November 13 at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave. Private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.