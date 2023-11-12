  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John V. Montgomery

May 6, 1928 — November 6, 2023

Leawood, Kansas — John Vincent Montgomery passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday November 6th 2023.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; brother, Jerry Montgomery (Judy) of Eau Claire, WI; son Michael (Annie Waller) of Leawood, KS, son Andrew (Patty Montgomery) of Gainesville, VA, daughter Sarah (Gene Dal Porto) of Oxford, PA. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Hannah, Max, Benjamin, Emma, Molly, Sean and Rachael.