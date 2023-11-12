Overland Park, Kansas – James R. Collins, 93, Overland Park, KS, died on October 30, 2023. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Cure’ of Ars, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15th with the visitation at 9:30 a.m. and the Rosary being prayed prior to Mass. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial to Catholic Charities of Northeast KS, Cure of Ars or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Mr. Collins was a Certified Public Accountant with Haskins & Sells early in his career and later a Financial Executive with Armco, Inc., serving as President of its leasing subsidiary from 1973-1978. He then served as controller of its midwestern steel division and controller of the Butler, PA steel works.

Jim graduated from Kansas State University and was a member of the honorary scholastic fraternity, Phi Kappa Phi, Kappa Alpha PS Phi and Arcacia fraternity. He was a member of the Kansas City Club and civically active in the National Boy Scouts, Junior League, United Fund and National Association of Accountants during his active career.