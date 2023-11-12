  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Deborah Kipp

If you asked Debbie Kipp where she grew up, she would say California. Southern California specifically: La Jolla and Long Beach. And this was a fact, although perhaps not the most formative one for her.

The southern plains of the United States in the 1930s suffered two devastations: The Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. If, like Debbie Kipp, you were born on November 18, 1936 in Gracemont Oklahoma ( pop. 300 ), your family circumstances were difficult. When the wind and dust finally blew away the cotton and livelihoods from west central Oklahoma, Lura Womack toted her young daughter Deborah and son Stan out where the work was. Building WWII airplanes in California. And that’s how Debbie got to the Golden State.

Debbie Kipp, as a result, carried dual citizenship. One was sunshine, avocados ( which she loved, along with California figs ), sea waves and palm trees. The other, less romantic but sturdier, was hard-scrabble and perhaps more than somewhat familiar with the vicissitudes of life.