Deborah Kipp

Debbie Kipp, as a result, carried dual citizenship. One was sunshine, avocados ( which she loved, along with California figs ), sea waves and palm trees. The other, less romantic but sturdier, was hard-scrabble and perhaps more than somewhat familiar with the vicissitudes of life.

The southern plains of the United States in the 1930s suffered two devastations: The Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. If, like Debbie Kipp, you were born on November 18, 1936 in Gracemont Oklahoma ( pop. 300 ), your family circumstances were difficult. When the wind and dust finally blew away the cotton and livelihoods from west central Oklahoma, Lura Womack toted her young daughter Deborah and son Stan out where the work was. Building WWII airplanes in California. And that’s how Debbie got to the Golden State.

If you asked Debbie Kipp where she grew up, she would say California. Southern California specifically: La Jolla and Long Beach. And this was a fact, although perhaps not the most formative one for her.

The last words we heard her speak were, “Thank You.” She was probably thanking her daughter-in-law Andrea for rubbing her hands with hand-cream ( always greeted with gentle appreciation ). It was honest gratitude from a remarkable woman who lived long and never forgot to say thanks for the basics. She knew what life was like without.

Most people who know Debbie’s biographical sketch know her as a Kansas Citian, where she spent most of her adult life with her husband Bob, and her sons Dave and Steve. There were early years in Lawrence KS and a few years in small towns in southwestern Ohio, supporting Bob’s young career. The relentless winter gray in the Ohio Valley did not agree with her heliotropic nature.

Debbie Kipp’s inmost well contained the sensitive, compassionate side few knew or saw. She sewed. She painted. She was mesmerized by Kansas and Colorado sunsets. She kept close track of birds. All birds, and Hummingbirds especially. Deer. Elk. Bears. All mammals, and dogs especially.

Did Debbie love her dogs! Your dogs too. We were never quite certain where the dog-loving came from, but she adored the furry quadruped tail-waggers in her life. In early career, there was Muttley, Duchess and Holly, then Rikki, Chumley, Gertie and Katie who became mom’s loves. Dave and Andrea’s Texas dogs Hank and Billie. And not ever to be forgotten, our cousin Kristi’s dog Brady, who goes by the name Scruffy in our family. Scruffy was an ever-present source of joy for Mom, more acutely as her health declined.

Debbie’s mom Lura lived to be 96 and throughout her life, she had Pomeranians, all bearing the same name ( Skoshie ). The last Skoshie in the lineage was an unpleasant little fellow who growled and snapped at anyone within reach, but he had no teeth, so the ferocities acquired a comical caste. Debbie inherited the little monster when Lura was unable to deal with him. This was perhaps the most impressive example of canine love without limitation. Debbie doted on Skoshie like a beloved grandchild and that horrible dog followed mom around like a religious devotee.

Debbie’s beloved human grandchildren are Steve, Woody, Jasper and Archie. The boys all have fond recollections of Grandma Debbie and her warm embrace of their boyish antics. Nothing brought her blue eyes to life more than those boys. And she even added a GREAT grandson to her family before saying goodbye. Jackson Kipp will have never known Debbie Kipp, but perhaps he will hear the family stories or stumble across this one day and get a sense of his dad’s grandma.

Debbie was never really a long-suffering mother, but she could play that role with great opera buffa effect. One of her sons – a lifelong nuisance and mirth-maker – was forever involving her in his tall tales. She would gamely play along, only later to retell the stories with mock horror and amusement. A perfectly delightful foil and to her last days, she would announce to her fellow residents that this son was not to be trusted and nothing he said could be believed. Love came with a twinkle in her eye.

Her other son Steve was better behaved in every way. And she also loved him with every fiber she had. In fact, if you were lucky enough to be in Debbie Kipp’s orbit, love was your steady companion, even when and maybe especially when you needed it.

Deborah Yvonne Kipp, passed away peacefully in Kansas City on October 19. She was a month shy of her 87th birthday.

Requiescat in pace Debbie. You chased away the darkness and made the world just a little more perfect.

