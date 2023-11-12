  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charles Richard “Chuck” Atteberry

November 6, 1963 – October 27, 2023

Charles Richard Atteberry, known by his friends and family as Chuck, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Chuck was born on November 6, 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in the St. Louis area, graduating from Riverside Gardens High School in 1982. He then moved to Springfield, Missouri where he received his B.A. in Communication at Drury College (now University) in 1986 and married his college sweetheart, Cindy, in 1987. Chuck began his career in marketing and advertising and later moved to Olathe, Kansas, where he and Cindy welcomed three children: Em, Jon, and Megan. He worked in technical writing before ultimately moving into UI/UX and was a celebrated, longstanding member of the Kansas City software community.