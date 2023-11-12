Charles Richard “Chuck” Atteberry

Chuck was born on November 6, 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in the St. Louis area, graduating from Riverside Gardens High School in 1982. He then moved to Springfield, Missouri where he received his B.A. in Communication at Drury College (now University) in 1986 and married his college sweetheart, Cindy, in 1987. Chuck began his career in marketing and advertising and later moved to Olathe, Kansas, where he and Cindy welcomed three children: Em, Jon, and Megan. He worked in technical writing before ultimately moving into UI/UX and was a celebrated, longstanding member of the Kansas City software community.

Always quick to offer solutions and reassurances for all of life’s challenges, Chuck was a dedicated and reliable father, a natural-born comedian, and would do anything silly to bring a smile to your face. Chuck was a man of many impressions, musical talents, SNL references, silly t-shirts, and really cool socks. Known by the neighborhood children as “Mr. Atteberry,” Chuck’s Halloween displays were a highly anticipated highlight to his favorite holiday every year. He was endlessly selfless, kind-hearted, resilient, and loved his family unconditionally.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. Atteberry Jr. and Carol (Mullen) Atteberry. He is survived by his heartbroken wife and children, as well as sisters Kathryn (Mike) Allen and Betsy (Steve) Wood, brother Tom (Tammy) Atteberry, seven nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Per his wishes, his family had a private ceremony and will not be hosting a public memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider registering to be an organ donor or donating to a cause Chuck was passionate about: Be The Match, the national bone marrow and stem cell registry. In 1999, Chuck matched with a young father who had cancer and donated stem cells to extend his life.