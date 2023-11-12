Charles Lee Faught, 84, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on November 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 15, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Lenexa Cemetery.
Charles was born February 14, 1939, in Asher, OK to Oder and Effie (Fry) Faught. He attended the ArtCenter of Los Angeles. He taught Water Color at the Jewish Community Center in Kansas City and the KCAI (Kansas City Art Institute).
Charles was an Artist at Hallmark Cards for 20 years, was employed at Determined Productions (based out of San Francisco) for five years and then returned to Hallmark before retiring in 1999. He loved his family, friends and traveled extensively throughout the world. He had many fine qualities, but sharing chocolate cake was not one of them. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jimmy and sister Glenda “Sue”.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary T. Faught, twin daughters Sydney (Stephen) Hiatt, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Sarah (Nicolas) Garcia, Kansas City, MO, sister Carleeta (Art) Hard, San Antonio, TX, four grandchildren Chandler “Wes” Hiatt, Bailey Hiatt, Jesus Garcia, Leopold Garcia and many extended family and friends.
