Feb. 14, 1939 – Nov. 9, 2023

Charles Lee Faught, 84, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on November 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 15, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Lenexa Cemetery.

Charles was born February 14, 1939, in Asher, OK to Oder and Effie (Fry) Faught. He attended the ArtCenter of Los Angeles. He taught Water Color at the Jewish Community Center in Kansas City and the KCAI (Kansas City Art Institute).