Albert “Al” Cinelli

February 27, 1929 – November 5, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – He was always “Al” and never “Albert”; even to his kids, he was often “Al” and not always “Dad.” Al was born in Roseto, PA, in 1929 to an Italian immigrant father and an Italian American mother. On the day of his birth, he came so quickly that he beat the doctor and saved his family the $20 fee. As Al always told it, that simple act set the stage for a lifetime of financial success.

Even before he was Al, he was “Eugene the Genius” around the neighborhood. That God-given intelligence and his penchant for hard work led him to Lafayette College, where he majored in economics, but truly, he was pre-law. It was at Lafayette where he met Lois Soboleski, who was at a party with her friend, Eleanor –- soon enough the ladies would be sisters-in-law as they met brothers that night and both fell in love. For almost three years, Al and Lois wrote daily letters to each other as she finished nursing school, and Al graduated first from Lafayette and then completed his first year at Columbia Law School. They married in the summer of 1953. Once Al graduated from law school, he began his lucrative Midtown Manhattan career as an international lawyer, and he and Lois began raising their four children on the North Shore of Long Island.