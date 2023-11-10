  Roxie Hammill  - 2023 Elections

Democratic-backed candidates sweep WaterOne board races

Four candidates endorsed by the Johnson County Democrats all won their races for the board that governs WaterOne, the local water utility, in Tuesday’s election.

The slate of winners includes two incumbents who will return to the board, as well as two newcomers.

Returning will be Whitney Wilson, who is listed as the board’s vice-chair, to the member 6 seat, and Melanie Kraft to the member 1 seat.