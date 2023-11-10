Returning will be Whitney Wilson, who is listed as the board’s vice-chair, to the member 6 seat, and Melanie Kraft to the member 1 seat.

The slate of winners includes two incumbents who will return to the board, as well as two newcomers.

Four candidates endorsed by the Johnson County Democrats all won their races for the board that governs WaterOne, the local water utility, in Tuesday’s election.

New on the board will be Ullyses Wright for the member 2 seat and Renee Dinsmore for member 7.

Both the Johnson County Democrats and the Johnson County Republican Party published lists backing certain candidates up and down the ballot this year, demonstrating a level of overt partisanship in nominally nonpartisan local contests that has become increasingly more common in Johnson County in recent years.

Officials from both parties said their lists helped voters more easily and quickly find candidates who matched their priorities and beliefs.

And it appeared to pay off for Democrats this year in the typically more obscure contest for WaterOne board.

All four Democratic-backed candidates won, three by relatively comfortable margins.

A Thursday update of vote tallies from the Johnson County Election Office that included mail-in and provisional ballots shows that Kraft, a doctor, out polled two challengers, with nearly 59% of the vote, or about 48,200 votes to Gerald “Jerry” Cook’s roughly 29,100 and Thomas Fennesy’s roughly 4,500.

Wilson, a health care and IT consultant, beat Jim McNair in a head-to-head contest, garnering 63% of the vote after Thursday’s updated count, or about 51,000 votes to his roughly 29,900.

In the member 7 race, Dinsmore, an executive assistant and graduate student, bested incumbent Mark Parkins with 57% of the vote, or about 46,200 votes to his roughly 34,600.

In a much closer member 2 contest, Wright, an agricultural chemical sales rep, came out on top over engineer Brian Glynn, with nearly 40,900 votes to Glynn’s roughly 38,700, a margin of 51% to 49%.

WaterOne is a nonprofit public utility led by a seven-member governing board.

Water usage is paid for by usage fees, and the board does not set tax levies. Board members set the policies under which the utility is run.

The seven members are all elected at-large by people living within its service area.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.