  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Vinyl Renaissance in Overland Park closing for good, selling off records and CDs

Vinyl Renaissance and Audio is closing by the end of the year.

Vinyl Renaissance and Audio will close by the end of the year. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

After more than 20 years in business, Vinyl Renaissance and Audio in Overland Park is set to close by the end of the year. 

Located near 90th Street and Metcalf Avenue in the Glenwood Plaza Shopping Center, the record store will be selling off all of its music, equipment and other items as owner Dan Phillips plans to retire, according to a post on the store’s Facebook account. 

“So after over 20 years of operating Vinyl Renaissance, I think it’s time to stop and smell the roses,” Phillips wrote on social media, noting that he’s now in his 70s. 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.