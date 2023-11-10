After more than 20 years in business, Vinyl Renaissance and Audio in Overland Park is set to close by the end of the year.

Located near 90th Street and Metcalf Avenue in the Glenwood Plaza Shopping Center, the record store will be selling off all of its music, equipment and other items as owner Dan Phillips plans to retire, according to a post on the store’s Facebook account.

“So after over 20 years of operating Vinyl Renaissance, I think it’s time to stop and smell the roses,” Phillips wrote on social media, noting that he’s now in his 70s.