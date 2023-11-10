Vinyl Renaissance and Audio will close by the end of the year. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
After more than 20 years in business, Vinyl Renaissance and Audio in Overland Park is set to close by the end of the year.
Located near 90th Street and Metcalf Avenue in the Glenwood Plaza Shopping Center, the record store will be selling off all of its music, equipment and other items as owner Dan Phillips plans to retire, according to a post on the store’s Facebook account.
“So after over 20 years of operating Vinyl Renaissance, I think it’s time to stop and smell the roses,” Phillips wrote on social media, noting that he’s now in his 70s.
The store, at 9038 Metcalf Ave., is expected to close by Dec. 31, according to Phillips.
Previously, Vinyl Renaissance and Audio had a downtown Overland Park storefront at 7932 Santa Fe Dr. before it moved to the Metcalf location.
Vinyl Renaissance closing sale starts Friday
The store is selling used LPs and all new or used CDs for 20% off.
Plus, new LPs are 10% when you buy two. All the audio equipment is marked down as well.
Additionally, the store’s collection of used seven-inch records are going for 50% off.
Customers can also shop from the Vinyl Renaissance furniture and any collectibles on display.
The sale starts at 11 a.m. on Friday when the store opens. Find more information about the closing sale here.
Phillips thanked the community
In a post to the store’s Facebook announcing the decision to start the process of closing this week, Phillips had many thanks to give.
“I hope to see as many of you as possible as we wind down our operations to personally thank you,” he wrote.
He mentioned the “thousands of customers” who helped make the store “one of the high points” of his life.
Phillips also thanked the artists who performed and were “part of Vinyl Renaissance history.”
Finally, he wrote that he’s grateful for all of his employees, past and present.
“I have nothing but affection, admiration and gratitude for your devotion to Vinyl Renaissance and tolerance of the demands and vagaries of working in a retail store,” he wrote.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1