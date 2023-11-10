For the second weekend in November, the lineup includes Veterans Day observances and live performances.

The Post is back with “The Weekend” roundup of fun, local activities happening in and around Johnson County this weekend.

Check out what’s happening around town!

Observing Veterans Day in Johnson County

The federal holiday honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces will be marked this weekend, and there are several local ceremonies at which to take part, including Johnson County’s official observation on Friday and Shawnee’s celebration on Saturday.

“A Christmas Story” staged by First Act KC

Local company First Act Theatre Arts, which gives young actors a shot on stage, continues its fall lineup with performances of the classic yuletide comedy “A Christmas Story” at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe from Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are $17.50, with discounts for students and seniors.

“Cassette Roulette” at Midwest Trust Center

It’s a brand new show from the creative minds of Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell and cabaret star Amber Martin.

“Cassette Roulette” will premiere Friday at Yardley Hall with a rollicking romp of songs and stories all determined by the spinning wheel of fate. Tickets start at $25.

Marimba Sol de Chiapas plays City Center Live!

Lenexa’s City Center Live! returns this weekend with a free performance inside the Community Forum at Lenexa City Hall Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

This ensemble has toured the world for more than 30 years, playing the traditional folkloric music of Chiapas, Mexico.

Youth Symphony of Kansas City’s fall concert

Hear the future of classical music with a double dose of symphonic sounds Sunday at Midwest Trust Center on JCCC’s campus.

The Youth Symphony of Kansas City will put on two concerts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as part of the ensemble’s annual fall showcase. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youths.