SMSD News: American Education Week – honoring our educators

American Education Week is November 13-17, 2023! Throughout the week, communities across the country will be honoring the dedicated individuals who work in our public schools.
From the bus driver to the classroom teacher, the school secretary to the cafeteria worker and paraeducator, the custodian and so many more, we celebrate our amazing Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) team who make a difference for students every day.
We ask the community to join us in lifting up the importance of public education and applauding all Shawnee Mission team members who are committed to supporting our students in reaching their full potential! The following is a list of ways all in our community can join in the celebration.
Monday, Nov. 13 – Kick-off Day
- Watch the kick-off video
- Wear your SMSD and school spiritwear to celebrate and show support for Shawnee Mission schools!
Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Family Day
Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Education Support Professionals Day
- Send a personal note thanking an educator for their dedication.
- Share social media acknowledgements of SMSD team members who go above and beyond for students every day, using the hashtags #OneShawneeMission and #SMSDTimetoShine
Thursday, Nov. 16 – Educator for a Day
- Listen to the newest episode of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up featuring a conversation between Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard, director of secondary human resources, Dr. Jeremy Higgins, NEA- Shawnee Mission president, Jill Johnson and Rosehill kindergarten teacher, Abby Allen.
- Share a word of gratitude and thank an educator with a personal note.
- Share social media acknowledgements of our team members who go above and beyond for students every day. Use hashtags #OneShawneeMission and #SMSDTimetoShine
Friday, Nov. 17 – Substitute Educators Day
- Thank a substitute with a personal note.
- Share social media shout-outs to our substitute educators.
History of American Education Week: The National Education Association (NEA) and American Legion started American Education Week in 1921, with the goal of generating public support for education, in light of heightened concerns of high illiteracy rates.
American Education Week is observed in the spirit of recognizing that public schools are the backbone of our democracy, providing young people with the tools they need to maintain our values of freedom, civility, and equality.
This week, we hope everyone in the community will join us in celebrating all who serve on the Shawnee Mission team, recognizing the vital role they play in providing a quality education and ensuring every student achieves their personal best. We are One Shawnee Mission and it is a Time to Shine!
Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.
