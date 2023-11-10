SMSD News: American Education Week – honoring our educators

American Education Week is November 13-17, 2023! Throughout the week, communities across the country will be honoring the dedicated individuals who work in our public schools.

From the bus driver to the classroom teacher, the school secretary to the cafeteria worker and paraeducator, the custodian and so many more, we celebrate our amazing Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) team who make a difference for students every day.

We ask the community to join us in lifting up the importance of public education and applauding all Shawnee Mission team members who are committed to supporting our students in reaching their full potential! The following is a list of ways all in our community can join in the celebration.