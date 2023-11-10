TGIF, Shawnee Mission!
Yolí Tortilleria, a longtime Overland Park Farmers’ Market vendor based in Kansas City, Missouri, has been named a restaurant partner at the Kansas City Current’s new stadium, according to a team announcement this week.
Yolí, owned by Marissa and Mark Gencarelli, is a tortilla bakery that got its start in 2017 using local ingredients. Earlier this year, it became the first tortilleria to win a coveted James Beard Award recognizing excellence in the culinary and hospitality industries.
Now, Yolí is setting up shop at CPKC Stadium, the first soccer stadium built specifically for a professional women’s soccer team in the U.S., which is currently going up at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City.
“What an honor to be part of the rich culinary options being offered at CPKC stadium,” the Gencarellis said in the announcement. “It’s such a defining moment in Kansas City history and we are beyond excited to be part of it and how we redefine stadium food.”
At the stadium, Yolí will serve nachos, quesadillas and at least two types of tacos.
There’s another Johnson County connection with the Current: the team is owned by Angie and Chris Long, who run Mission Woods-based Palmer Square Capital Management and whose daughters, Abigail and Mary, attend Shawnee Mission East.
🗓 Weekend things to do
- “A Christmas Story”: presented by First Act Theatre Arts at MidAmerica Nazarene University on Olathe, Friday to Sunday. [See more]
- Johnson County Veterans Day observance: Lenexa National Guard Armory, Friday, 11 a.m. [The details]
- “Cassette Roulette”: Midwest Trust Center: Friday, 8 p.m. [Get tickets]
- Veterans Day weekend at World War I Museum and Memorial: Friday to Sunday [More information]
- Shawnee Veterans Day Ceremony: Saturday, 1 p.m. [Need to know]
- City Center Live!: featuring Marimba Sol de Chiapas at the Community Forum at Lenexa City Hall, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. [The details]
- Youth Symphony of Kansas City fall concerts: Midwest Trust Center, Sunday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Tickets start at $15]
🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories
- Burg & Barrel’s new Lenexa location opening Friday
- Modern Market Eatery to open in Prairie Village next month
- 5 big takeaways from local 2023 elections in Johnson County
- JoCo Notes: Overland Park removes native plants from weeds list
- Kansas officials downplayed involvement in Marion raid — Here’s what they knew
📸 A thousand words
The leaves turn near Ad Astra Park in Lenexa. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
