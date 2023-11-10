  Juliana Garcia  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Yolí Tortilleria, with ties to Overland Park, to have spot at Current’s new stadium

Yolí Tortilleria owner Melissa Gencarelli, center, with KC Current players. Photo via Yoli Tortilleria Facebook page.

Yolí Tortilleria, a longtime Overland Park Farmers’ Market vendor based in Kansas City, Missouri, has been named a restaurant partner at the Kansas City Current’s new stadium, according to a team announcement this week.

