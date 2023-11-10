Yolí Tortilleria, a longtime Overland Park Farmers’ Market vendor based in Kansas City, Missouri, has been named a restaurant partner at the Kansas City Current’s new stadium, according to a team announcement this week.

Yolí, owned by Marissa and Mark Gencarelli, is a tortilla bakery that got its start in 2017 using local ingredients. Earlier this year, it became the first tortilleria to win a coveted James Beard Award recognizing excellence in the culinary and hospitality industries.

Now, Yolí is setting up shop at CPKC Stadium, the first soccer stadium built specifically for a professional women’s soccer team in the U.S., which is currently going up at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City.

“What an honor to be part of the rich culinary options being offered at CPKC stadium,” the Gencarellis said in the announcement. “It’s such a defining moment in Kansas City history and we are beyond excited to be part of it and how we redefine stadium food.”

At the stadium, Yolí will serve nachos, quesadillas and at least two types of tacos.

There’s another Johnson County connection with the Current: the team is owned by Angie and Chris Long, who run Mission Woods-based Palmer Square Capital Management and whose daughters, Abigail and Mary, attend Shawnee Mission East.