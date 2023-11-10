The top vote getter was incumbent Laura Smith-Everett, with 51,448 votes after Thursday’s updated count from the Johnson County Election Office that included mail-in and provisional ballots. That was good enough for nearly 18% of the total in the eight-candidates field.

Voters were asked to choose up to three candidates from among eight running for the board that governs the policies, tuition and tax levy for JCCC.

One incumbent and one newcomer were elected handily to the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees on Tuesday, but the contest for a third seat was still close as of Thursday afternoon.

Valerie Jennings, a retired high school administrator, was in second place with 47,587, or roughly 16%.

Two other candidates vying for the third and final open seat were separated by less than 200 votes out of more than 289,000 cast, as of Thursday.

Hospital supply chain manager Greg Mitchell was slightly ahead with 41,905 votes over Ken Selzer, an accountant and former Kansas State Insurance Commissioner, who had at 41,723.

The election office is expected to announce a final update Friday to account for ballots mailed on time but delivered late, mail ballots that were collected from drop boxes and polling places at 7 p.m. Election Day, and ballots voters had requested to be hand counted.

The vote doesn’t become official until the Johnson County Commission approves it after the canvass on Nov. 14 and 15.

Smith-Everett posted a message on her Facebook page after Tuesday’s election: “Stunned. Shocked. Humbled. Thank you Johnson County.”

Later she elaborated, saying it’s sometimes hard to know how some lower profile races will go.

The JCCC candidates who were elected are good for the college and will contribute positively to the legacy the college has created, she said.

Jennings responded to the Post’s request for comment Thursday, saying in an email, “I am very thankful Johnson County believed in me and I am very excited about taking on the position. I am a servant leader and am here to serve.”

Smith-Everett, Jennings and Mitchell were all endorsed by the Johnson County Democratic Party.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.