  Roxie Hammill  - 2023 Elections

New and old faces win JCCC board seats, race for third open seat remains close

Clockwise from top left, Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees candidates Laura Smith-Everett, Valerie Jennings, Ken Selzer and Greg Mitchell.

One incumbent and one newcomer were elected handily to the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees on Tuesday, but the contest for a third seat was still close as of Thursday afternoon.

Voters were asked to choose up to three candidates from among eight running for the board that governs the policies, tuition and tax levy for JCCC.

The top vote getter was incumbent Laura Smith-Everett, with 51,448 votes after Thursday’s updated count from the Johnson County Election Office that included mail-in and provisional ballots. That was good enough for nearly 18% of the total in the eight-candidates field.