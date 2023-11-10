  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Lenexa’s Hillcrest Thrift relocating to Overland Park

Hillcrest Thrift plans to move its retail shop from Lenexa to Overland Park next year. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin

Hillcrest Thrift intends to move its shop from Lenexa to the former Westlake Ace Hardware near College Boulevard and Quivira Road in Overland Park.

The thrift store is part of a charitable organization that supports homeless families with transitional housing in the Kansas City metropolitan area. 

