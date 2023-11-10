The Sheriff’s Office would not confirm an ongoing investigation into the matter, which roiled Shawnee City Hall in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election.

Michele Gerber told the Post in an email this week that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who was behind sending the sexually explicit video of her husband to city staff in late September.

The wife of suspended Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber says a video sent to city staff showing her husband in a sexual act is part of a “criminal scam” targeting her family and that she has filed criminal complaints related to the matter.

And many questions remain about the origins of the video and why it took more than a month — and a local newspaper’s inquiry — before elected city officials became aware of the video.

Michele Gerber alleges a “criminal scam”

In a statement released Monday, Michele Gerber said her family had been the target of multiple crimes related to the recording.

“The criminal targeted me and my family twice, both prior to the sending of the e-mail to city employees and again prior to the sending of the press e-mail,” she wrote in an email.

The Kansas City Star first reported on Nov. 1 that the video, which reportedly shows Gerber masturbating, had been sent to some city staffers on Sept. 29.

The video’s sender or senders were not identified in the Star article, but a person was quoted, saying they sent the video to “expose people involved in these dubious and un-Catholic practices.”

Michele Gerber said she and her family have been the victims of a “criminal scam.”

“Due to multiple members of my family being victims of crimes related to this situation, pending legal litigation and criminal investigations prevent me from making detailed comments at this time,” Michele Gerber said in her statement Monday. “I appreciate the support the governing body has shown us during this difficult process.”

In a follow-up email to the Post after her initial statement, Gerber told the Post that the Sheriff’s Office was investigating the matter.

Doug Gerber remains on paid leave

The Shawnee City Council voted on Nov 1., hours after the Star report was published, to put Doug Gerber on paid leave.

On Monday, the council voted to appoint Public Works Director Doug Whitacre as interim city manager. He also temporarily held that position after the resignation of former City Manager Nolan Sunderman last year, before Gerber assumed the role full time in March.

The 8-0 vote to put Gerber on leave followed three closed-door executive sessions that totaled two-and-half hours.

Multiple city councilmembers said they were blindsided by revelations regarding the video and didn’t find out about its existence until the Star filed an open records request on Oct. 30, more than a month after the video was reportedly sent.

Councilmember Angela Stiens said she thought Gerber should ultimately resign.

“He made a bad judgment, but to say that this characterizes someone for the rest of their life, I hope it doesn’t,” Stiens said. “I feel for the man and his family, and I do feel like as a city, we’ll move forward from this.”

The Sheriff’s office would not confirm the case

Sgt. Jesse Valdez, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, said the office was unable to confirm if there is an open investigations regarding the video.

“We would not identify a potential victim of a criminal case,” Valdez said in response to the Post’s inquiry.

Generally speaking, Valdez said no criminal complaint is made available until charges are filed in Johnson County Court.

The Shawnee Police Department, when asked by the Post, said no criminal complaint had been filed with that agency regarding the video.

Was a crime committed?

Attorney Ashley Repp, managing partner at Lenexa-based SRC Law Group, which specializes in cases involving internet sex crimes, was reached by the Post to discuss how these types of cases can play out but was not asked to comment on the case involving Gerber.

Repp said a person or people who release a video featuring a sexual act without a person’s consent could face a number of criminal charges, including:

Stalking – a Class A personal misdemeanor, which carries a punishment of up to a year in jail,

Breach of Privacy — a felony that carries a punishment of 7 to 23 months in prison, depending on the suspect’s criminal history,

Blackmail – a felony that carries a punishment of 11 to 34 months in prison, again depending on the suspect’s criminal history.

She said the first thing a person in Kansas who’s had their privacy breached can do is get an Order of Protection against the suspect.

“That [order of protection] protects them from that day forward, so that if the individual does anything after that petition is filed in the order of protection is in place, then that’s an additional crime that they’ve committed,” Repp said.

If the person doesn’t know who sent the video, Repp said a law enforcement agency could use its cyber crimes division to help figure out a video’s origin.

“They can literally track it, through all of their technology, and find out exactly the location where the image was sent from,” she said.

There are some complicating factors, such as if it was sent from another country or an app like Snapchat, which erases sent material after a certain amount of time or after it’s viewed.

“As long as you know the screen name or even the phone number [of the sender] … All of those companies that do those apps have a way to ‘back-door’ it to where you eventually figure out who it is,” she said.

There is also a chance that, if found guilty, a person who is found to have breached a person’s privacy would have to register as a sex offender, if it can be proved the video was used for sexual gratification.

“If it’s truly just revenge porn from anger, it’s going to be a little bit harder to make them register as a sex offender because one of the elements that the judge would have to find is that it was done for the purpose of either personal sexual gratification or the sexual gratification of whoever they were sending it to,” she said.

News of the video came right before Tuesday’s election

While the video was sent to city staff on Sept. 29, the news of it didn’t break until a week before the Nov. 7 election, when the video’s alleged sender or senders got in touch with the Kansas City Star.

On Tuesday, city councilmembers Eric Jenkins and Tammy Thomas, who had both previously spoken highly of Gerber and defended his hiring amid a series of high-level city hall staff departures in recent years, lost their elections to challengers who had criticized their handling of staffing issues.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen, who won reelection Tuesday running unopposed, said news of the video and the timing of the reports that brought it to light were suspicious to him.

“I do think that what happened over the past two weeks with City Manager Gerber was probably part of a disgusting election-timed [attack,] which is very disappointing,” he wrote in an e-mail to the Post.

Both the Kansas City Star and Shawnee Mission Post filed open records requests with the city on Oct. 31, requesting to view emails concerning Gerber between Sept. 28 and 29, around the time the video was sent to city staffers.

The city denied those requests, citing an exception to state open records laws regarding personnel records.