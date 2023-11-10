  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Explicit video of Shawnee city manager upended city hall. Did sender commit a crime?

Shawnee City Hall, where members of the planning commission and city council meet for their public meetings. Shawnee's city administration offices are also located here, including deputy city manager Caitlin Gard's.

The wife of suspended Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber says a video sent to city staff showing her husband in a sexual act is part of a “criminal scam” targeting her family and that she has filed criminal complaints related to the matter.

Michele Gerber told the Post in an email this week that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who was behind sending the sexually explicit video of her husband to city staff in late September.

The Sheriff’s Office would not confirm an ongoing investigation into the matter, which roiled Shawnee City Hall in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election.

