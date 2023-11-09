  A message from Flury-Hinderks Insurance  - Sponsored posts

Your Insurance: What’s going on with homeowners insurance rates?

Right now, the insurance industry is firmly in what is called a “hard market”. That just means that insurance companies are in a period of increasing rates while also limiting the capacity to write new policies. They are doing this because they are simply paying out more money in money in claims and expenses than they are taking in from policy revenue. 

One of the ways they are responding to this is by increasing the coverage on every home policy by a certain percentage to align your policy with how much it would cost to rebuild it. In addition to increased coverage on your policy, every company continues to also take rate increases due to claim severity and frequency across the Midwest. 

2023 has already set the record for yearly billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S. There have been 23 extreme weather events that cost at least $1 billion this year through August, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).