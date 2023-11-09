  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Thomas Martin Holder

September 1, 1926 – November 6, 2023

Thomas Martin Holder, M.D., pediatric surgeon, teacher, academic researcher and author, died in Aiken, SC, on November 6, 2023, at age 97, after a productive and satisfying life. He was a man of integrity and tenacity, loyal to his family and committed to professional excellence. He performed general and heart surgery for thousands of infants and children in Kansas City over a period of decades.

Tom was born September 1, 1926, in Corinth, Mississippi, to S.S. Holder and Ethel Martin Holder. He enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 in World War II, and served as an electrician’s mate on a ship maintaining the anti-submarine nets in San Francisco Bay. He attended Ole Miss and graduated from Wake Forest Medical School, in North Carolina. That is where he met Kathryn Robinson, a vivacious and insightful teacher, whom he subsequently married. Tom did seven years of specialty residencies in general surgery, thoracic surgery, and pediatric surgery in Philadelphia with Dr. John Gibbon and in Boston with Dr. Robert Gross, titans of thoracic and pediatric surgery. Dr. Holder was the chief surgical resident at the Boston Children’s Hospital, and a teaching fellow at Harvard University.