Susan Brackney Kimbrough

Susan Brackney Kimbrough, 81, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. She was born May 14, 1942, to Herbert W. Brackney and Harriet (Wilson) Brackney in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Susan graduated from Southeast High School in 1960 and from the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 1964 with a teaching degree.

Susan taught math for just one year before deciding that she “didn’t really like children,” although 100s of Girl and Boy Scouts would disagree.