Patricia Mae Moore Blackwell, 87, was born on June 9, 1936, in Kansas City, MO. She recently passed away on October 31, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, at 10:30am at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. 291 Highway, Liberty, Missouri 64068. The service will follow at 12pm, also at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. 291 Highway, Liberty, Missouri 64068.

Patricia Mae Moore Blackwell attended Central High School. She worked for Nationwide Paper.