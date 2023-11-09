  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park is planning for the future of its parks system — How you can weigh in

A little boy plays at the Farmers' Market-inspired play structure at Strang Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park is paving the way for the future of its parks and recreation system.

Called Playbook OP, the updated long-range plan currently under review will eventually identify future goals for the city’s pools, parks, green spaces and other recreational facilities.

The plan will also address recreation programming, system development and other recommendations for expanding the city’s vast parks network.

