The made-from-scratch restaurant is opening in early December in the former Growing Days Home store at 4046 W. 83rd St. in Corinth Square.

This is the first Kansas City-area Modern Market Eatery

Jon Rolph, the president and chief executive officer of Wichita-based Thrive Restaurant Group, said the group searched for years for a company that does healthy or “better-for-you” food quickly.

Rolph said Modern Market Eatery fits the bill with “flavorful, good-looking food that’s healthy for you” that is served in about four minutes or less.

As the first franchise partner of the restaurant chain, Thrive bought three Austin restaurants a year ago.

Rolph said Thrive learned the business in Austin and is excited to bring the restaurant to its home state.

Thrive looked at several areas in Kansas City for the first Modern Market Eatery, and Prairie Village was at the top of that list, Rolph said.

“We’re just thrilled that it worked out,” Rolph said. “Corinth Square is a great area, and I just think the people who live around there are going to love what Modern Market has to offer.”

There are about 30 other Modern Market Eatery locations across Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Rolph said the Prairie Village location is the first in the metro area, Kansas and the Midwest.

The restaurant group also owns three HomeGrown restaurants in the metro area, including the one in Leawood.

The restaurant is eyeing an early December opening

Rolph said the Modern Market Eatery at Corinth Square is targeted to open the week of Dec. 8.

Thrive is opening a second Kansas City location in the Power & Light District at 1347 Main St.

Rolph said that Power & Light location is expected to open in early March 2024.

“We love the Kansas City market,” Rolph said. “We love the people up there and we’re just excited to continue to expand and get deeper into the roots of the community.”

Modern Market Eatery serves sandwiches, salads

The restaurant chain offers made-from-scratch meals including pizzas, salads, protein bowls, sandwiches and more.

Rolph said his favorite dish is the lemongrass tuna bowl, which features seared tuna, rice and quinoa, carrot, cucumber and lemongrass aioli.

In Prairie Village, Modern Market Eatery will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

View a full menu online here.

