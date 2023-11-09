  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Modern Market Eatery to open in Prairie Village next month

Photo courtesy Laurie Morrissey.

Colorado-based Modern Market Eatery is opening in Prairie Village next month.

The made-from-scratch restaurant is opening in early December in the former Growing Days Home store at 4046 W. 83rd St. in Corinth Square.

