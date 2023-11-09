  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Marilyn Ann Rawe

July 23, 1946 – November 5, 2023

Marilyn Ann Belfrage wore many titles throughout her life ranging from daughter, niece, cousin, friend, wife, mother, teacher, and member; but, our favorite of these was mother/mom.

Marilyn, born July 23, 1946, was the only daughter of Ford and Marjorie Belfrage. Her father affectionately called her “Pud” after the dessert pudding and earmarked all of her toys and items as owned by “Pud Belfrage”.