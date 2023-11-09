Marilyn Ann Rawe

Marilyn, born July 23, 1946, was the only daughter of Ford and Marjorie Belfrage. Her father affectionately called her “Pud” after the dessert pudding and earmarked all of her toys and items as owned by “Pud Belfrage”.

Marilyn Ann Belfrage wore many titles throughout her life ranging from daughter, niece, cousin, friend, wife, mother, teacher, and member; but, our favorite of these was mother/mom.

She spent the main of her youth living in various parts of Northern Iowa with the majority of time spent in Sioux City where she convinced a fellow Central High School classmate, Maury, to introduce her to his brother, Raymond Rawe.

Marilyn and Ray dated senior year in high school, off and on during college, and eventually married June 1, 1968 at First United Methodist Church, Sioux City.

Education was a priority for Marilyn, and she graduated with a BS in Education from Nebraska Wesleyan and later earned her Master’s degree specializing in special education and reading from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Ray and Marilyn’s married life began while Ray finished his graduate school work followed by a brief move to Colorado Springs while Ray completed his 4 years of military service in the Air Force at the Air Force Academy; from there, Ray and Marilyn moved back to Omaha, Nebraska to live before moving to Olathe, Kansas, to raise two daughters: Stephanie Elizabeth and Melissa Ann.

Marilyn taught kindergarten in Bellevue, Nebraska followed by 1st grade and kindergarten in Olathe, first at Scarborough Elementary and then at Blackbob Elementary before moving to Issaquah, Washington (outside of Seattle) with Ray where she taught special education and substitute taught before eventually retiring from Nordstrom’s after 20+ years of service.

After both Ray and Marilyn retired, they returned to Kansas and purchased a home in Mission to be closer to both daughters.

Marilyn faced a series of health challenges throughout her life starting with asthma and severe allergies that limited her youth sporting participation to figure skating. Her mother, a talented seamstress on the side, made dazzling costumes for her to wear and compete in.

Marilyn later faced the loss of an unborn child, later uterine cancer after the birth of her first daughter, yet once again, made the best of the situation and persevered with the fortunate birth thereafter of her second daughter.

Ultimately, heart, respiratory, and kidney failure would take Marilyn’s last breath on November 5, 2023, but not without a valiant fight that lasted two months.

Marilyn will be remembered as loving, funny with an infectious laugh, loyal, and the utmost manners approved by Emily Post. She loved to have fun and would often show an ornery or mischievous side where she knew she could get away with it. Marilyn loved her family, friends, fashion, her Scotties, and to travel. She had an uncanny ability to say something in a practical yet humorous way to get an opinion across. She also was able to make anyone and everyone feel comfortable at any time by adding in a humorous eye roll or smile to help them relax.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and leaves behind Ray (Mission, KS), Stephanie, and Melissa (both of Prairie Village, KS).

All are invited to a celebration of life service to be held at Old Mission United Methodist Church at 5519 State Park Road in Fairway, Kansas, on Monday, November 13 at 10:30am with a cookie reception in her honor right after. Please feel free to wear something to the service that identifies your connection to Marilyn whether it be as a former colleague, friend, or as a member of organizations dear to her heart, P.E.O. or D.A.R.

The service will be streamed with a link provided closer to so friends and family unable to make it to Kansas City can virtually participate.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marilyn’s name to one of the following organizations:

P.E.O Chapter IR., Attn: Treasurer, Barbara Patterson, 9400 West 163rd Place, Overland Park, KS 66085

D.A.R. Sagamore Chapter, Attn: Treasurer, Stephanie Rawe, 7351 Rosewood Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208

To say Marilyn will be missed is an understatement. To say she made an impact on those around her cannot be stated enough. As a family, we are grateful for the time we had with her and look forward to celebrating the same with you on Monday.