Kansas officials downplayed involvement in Marion raid — Here’s what they knew

Marion County Record publisher Eric Meyer talks to reporters during an Aug. 16, 2023, news conference in his newsroom.

Marion County Record publisher Eric Meyer talks to reporters during an Aug. 16, 2023, news conference in his newsroom. Photo credit Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector.

By Sherman Smith

Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody enlisted the support of local and state law enforcement officials in the days before he led raids on the local newspaper office, the publisher’s home and the home of a city councilwoman.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Department of Revenue, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal — along with the county attorney and a magistrate judge — were complicit in the Aug. 11 raid or knew it was imminent. But in the days that followed, they largely downplayed their involvement.