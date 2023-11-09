  Kyle Palmer  - Courts

Justyn Ross now faces felony stemming from Shawnee incident

Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Johnson County prosecutors this week upgraded a criminal charge against Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross to a felony.

Ross now faces one felony charge for criminal damage greater than $1,000 but less than $25,000. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

The charges stem from an incident at Ross’s Shawnee apartment in late October.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because more than 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.

A bit about me and my background:

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.